Chamba voters vow to rise above greed, fear

Intensifying its voter awareness campaign for the upcoming elections, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) organised a series of camps at polling stations in various villages, including Salga, Bhanota, Chaned, and Chil Bangla — all under the Bhanota Gram Panchayat — and at Dradda.

SVEEP Nodal Officer Avinash Pal emphasised the importance of improving voter turnout. The awareness campaign involved interactions with anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, women’s groups, youth groups, local residents and panchayat representatives. An event was also held at the Government Senior Secondary School, Chaned, where students, teachers and staff were urged to actively participate in the upcoming elections.

The SVEEP team encouraged participants to vote impartially and fearlessly. Pal shared crucial information about voting and demonstrated the online voter registration process through the voter helpline and voter services portal. The participants pledged to vote without inducement or pressure and to inspire others to vote.

Addressing the gathering, SVEEP team member Deepak Kumar stressed that voting is not only a right, but also a duty.

He highlighted that voting is the backbone of democracy, enabling citizens to be active participants in the political process. Through voting, individuals choose their representatives and ensure their voices are heard in the decision-making process.

It also helps in the preservation of constitutional freedoms and equality, contributing to a trustworthy and transparent governance system.

