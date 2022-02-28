Chamba: Wool Fed chief greets Padma Shri awardee

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 27

Trilok Kapoor, chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Wool Federation, made a courtesy call on Padma Shri Lalita Vakil in Chamba town while on a two-day visit to the region recently.

Kapoor said that Lalita had made the district proud and drawn recognition for the Chamba ‘rumal’ (handkerchief). He said the remarkable work done by her in this field would inspire future generations. Lalita teaches the age-old art of the Chamba princely state to aspiring girls to pass on the art to the coming generations.

“Lalita’s endeavour will help preserve the unique art of Chamba ‘’rumal’’ for the posterity,” Kapoor said. —