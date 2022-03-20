Chamba youths to get disaster mgmt training

Chamba, March 19
To mitigate disasters while facing its challenges in the hilly terrains, 15 youths from each panchayat of the district will be selected and imparted training so that relief and rescue work could be carried out in a better way.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner DC Rana while speaking at a workshop organised under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at Baloo tribal bhawan in Chamba.
The DC said such workshops would be organised in future too so that government agencies as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community organisations could play their effective role for the rescue of common man at the time of any disaster.
He said teachers were also being trained as master trainers. Apart from this, training was also being given to masons in the construction of earthquake-resistant buildings.
He said the participation of women should also be ensured in the disaster-related workshop so that they were aware about the steps to be taken at the time of disaster.
The DC also distributed training certificates to various NGOs and community organisations which participated in the workshop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...