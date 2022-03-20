Chamba youths to get disaster mgmt training

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 19

To mitigate disasters while facing its challenges in the hilly terrains, 15 youths from each panchayat of the district will be selected and imparted training so that relief and rescue work could be carried out in a better way.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner DC Rana while speaking at a workshop organised under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at Baloo tribal bhawan in Chamba.

The DC said such workshops would be organised in future too so that government agencies as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community organisations could play their effective role for the rescue of common man at the time of any disaster.

He said teachers were also being trained as master trainers. Apart from this, training was also being given to masons in the construction of earthquake-resistant buildings.

He said the participation of women should also be ensured in the disaster-related workshop so that they were aware about the steps to be taken at the time of disaster.

The DC also distributed training certificates to various NGOs and community organisations which participated in the workshop.