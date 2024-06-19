Chambaghat railway crossing to shut for 45 minutes

Solan, June 18
In the view of the laying of quad cable on the Solan-Salogra section of the Kalka-Shimla railway line, railway crossing number 5A at Chambaghat in Solan will remain closed from 2am to 2.45am on the intervening night of June 18-19.
Junior Engineer (telecommunication) Northern Railway Harihar Thamsoe informed that work to lay quad cables was underway on the Solan-Salogra section of the Kalka-Shimla rail track for which a 45 minute closure of railway crossing at Chambaghat in Solan would be done on the night of June 18-19. Road excavation work will be undertaken for this task within the railway premises to enable the cable to cross the road. These cables are used are used as telecommunication cables or in signalling circuits, especially in railway infrastructures.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET
Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth
Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days
Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...