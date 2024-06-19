Chambaghat railway crossing to shut for 45 minutes

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 18

In the view of the laying of quad cable on the Solan-Salogra section of the Kalka-Shimla railway line, railway crossing number 5A at Chambaghat in Solan will remain closed from 2am to 2.45am on the intervening night of June 18-19.

Junior Engineer (telecommunication) Northern Railway Harihar Thamsoe informed that work to lay quad cables was underway on the Solan-Salogra section of the Kalka-Shimla rail track for which a 45 minute closure of railway crossing at Chambaghat in Solan would be done on the night of June 18-19. Road excavation work will be undertaken for this task within the railway premises to enable the cable to cross the road. These cables are used are used as telecommunication cables or in signalling circuits, especially in railway infrastructures.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Shimla #Solan