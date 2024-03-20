Chamba’s Gulzaro to represent state at wrestling nationals

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 19

A promising young wrestler from Chamba will represent Himachal Pradesh in the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship to be held in Noida from March 28 to 30.

Gulzaro hails from Dalwai village under Tikarighat Panchayat of Churah subdivision.

The championship is being organised by Noida College of Physical Education under the aegis of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and will include freestyle, Greco Roman and other styles of wrestling.

The championship will feature 1,200-1,400 athletes from 18 to 20 states.

Gulzaro will be competing against some of the finest young wrestlers from across the country.

Trained under the guidance of coach Kuldeep Malik in Haryana, Gulzaro has been honing her wrestling skills with dedication and perseverance. Her journey to the national championship is not just a personal achievement, but also fulfillment of her father Ramzan’s dream, who aspires to see his daughter bring home a gold medal for the nation.

Coming from a humble background, Gulzaro has been actively participating in local wrestling competitions to support her family financially.

Her father is farmer and mother a housewife. Gulzaro has two siblings. Despite facing various challenges, her determination and passion for the sport have remained unwavering. No one from her family was into wrestling or for that matter any other sport. Gulzaro was selected for wrestling at the school level a year ago. After learning wrestling techniques from her teacher, she participated in the state-level competition in Sundernagar and was eventually selected for the under-20 National Wrestling Championship.

Gulzaro says her dream is to win gold at Olympics and fulfil her father’s dream. “I am working hard to achieve my goal,” she said, while expressing her gratitude to her teacher, coach and parents for their continuous support.

