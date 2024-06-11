Chamba’s Minjar fair from July 28, focus on cultural inclusion

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 10

The International Minjar Fair, the festival that symbolises blossoming of maize, will he held from July 28 to August 1 this year, Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said.

He said this year, the fair, a part of Chamba district’s rich cultural heritage, will focus on cultural inclusion, further enhancing its splendour and scope.

Recently, presiding over a meeting to review the preparation for the festival, Pathania said priority should to talented local artists, ensuring the prominence of the district’s rich folk art and culture.

The Speaker directed the organising committee to increase the remuneration for local artists.

He assured that the state government will provide all possible assistance for the grand organisation of the international fair.

MLA Neeraj Nayar highlighted the importance of maintaining historic Chaugan Maidan, a major heritage site of the district, and necessary steps for its upkeep post-fair. Nayar also gave guidelines for selecting star performers for cultural evenings.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, said following the tradition, the fair will be inaugurated by the Governor, while the Chief Minister will be the chief guest during the closing ceremony.

To make the Minjar procession more magnificent, the Deputy Commissioner said palanquins of deities, flags, musical instruments and traditional attire according to the local culture will be made available. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on events to be organised during the fair.

Governor to inaugurate event

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, said following the tradition, the fair will be inaugurated by the Governor, while the Chief Minister will be the chief guest during the closing ceremony. The Deputy Commissioner said palanquins of deities, flags, musical instruments and traditional attire according to the local culture will be made available.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania