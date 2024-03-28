Chamba’s ‘Not on Map’ comes to Agra’s aid

Our Correspondent

Chamba-based ‘Not on Map’, an organisation working for tourism promotion in unexplored regions, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Tourism and UNESCO, organised a two-day workshop for training communities in Agra about responsible and sustainable tourism and its benefits. It also sought suggestion from the stakeholders.

The integration of cultural significance with tourism dynamism makes Agra one of India’s most famous cities. It hosts two UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort. Additionally, its significance in terms of art and culture cannot be overstated, said Manu Sharma, co-founder of Not on Map.

He said the workshop, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, UNESCO, and local stakeholders, aimed to promote community-based responsible tourism in Agra. Key figures from various sectors, including travel agents, hotel associations, local craftsmen, artisans, professors, students, and district administration, participated in the event.

The objective of the workshop was also to understand and identify the issues behind the reason for decaying the tourism potential of Agra, to come up with more contemporary set of recommendations that can be incorporate to a larger sustainable tourism policy to strengthen the city’s potential and to enhance the capacity of local communities directly/ indirectly involved with heritage for livelihood. It also aims develop thematic routes to foster heritage- based sustainable tourism development around comparatively lesser-known monuments and gardens in Agra.

Kumar Anubhav, another co-founder of the organisation, said the World Heritage Sites are unlimited resources for sustainable development and creativity for the communities that live in and around them. However, local communities are often detached from their heritage and unable to utilise or unlock its full potential.

The city of Agra has been the custodian of the traditional marble inlay craft known as “Parchin Kari” since the 16th century, with the Taj Mahal being the living edifice. Over centuries, the craft has transitioned from “building adornment craft” to “home decor”. The high cost of raw material, lack of innovation, selling platforms or marketing skills, and a few other factors make difficult for artisans to make a living from the craft and as well failed to attract among young generation to practice it.

In contemporary times, tourism in Agra became highly concentrated within the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort complex; and this fact had quite a negative impact on the local economy because most visitors do not devote additional time to explore rest of the city. As a result, there is no direct or indirect benefit of tourism to the local community, especially the Taj Gunj area which ends up being completely disconnected from its heritage.

Anubhav said Not on Map would prepare upcoming strategies based on the suggestions received from the people and stakeholders to promote sustainable tourism in Agra.

