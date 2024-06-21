Chamba’s tribal artisans to showcase wares

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 20

Under the aegis of the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Tribal Artisan Empanelment Fairs will be organised in Chamba, Bharmour and Pangi. Assistant Commissioner PP Singh said these fairs aim to provide national and international market access to products crafted by people from tribal areas and local produce.

The fairs will be held on June 26 at Bachat Bhavan, Chamba; June 28-29 at Saada Bhavan near Chaurasi Temple Complex, Bharmour; and July 1 at Library Bhavan, Pangi.

Singh added that the purpose of these fairs was to encourage tribal artisans to showcase their artistic skills and to promote entrepreneurship for economic empowerment. During the fairs, experts would list outstanding products and local produce crafted under the artisans’ exceptional skills. Training programmes on product design and skill development will also be conducted.

The Assistant Commissioner said excellent products and local produce from tribal areas would be featured on various online platforms and placed in TRIFED centres across the country.

The TRIFED will also provide opportunities for sales and promotion at national and international fairs and festivals held across the country.

Singh urged artisans, self-help groups, farmers, women’s groups and youth groups from tribal areas to participate in the fairs.

