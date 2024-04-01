Chancellor’s autobiography to be part of syllabus: CUHP VC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 31

The autobiography of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) Chancellor Harmohinder Singh Bedi would be included in the syllabus of the Punjabi Department of the university. This was stated by CUHP VC Sat Prakash Bansal while at the one-day national seminar on Harmohinder Singh Bedi’s autobiography Lekh Aave Bhag organised by the Punjabi and Dogri departments of CUHP.

The programme was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor while Bedi was the chief guest. The Chancellor’s wife, Dr Gurnam Kaur Bedi, was the special guest.

Guru Nanak Study Centre, Punjab University (Chandigarh) president Gurpal Singh Sandhu; Assistant Professor (Hindi), Punjabi University (Patiala), Neetu Kaushal and Punjabi poet Davinder Saifi were the key speakers at the event.

CUHP Registrar Suman Sharma and Dean (Academics) Pradeep Kumar also participated in the programme.The programme was kicked off with a Jyoti Prajwalan and Mangalacharan.

Naresh Kumar welcomed all the guests and students and Saifi read his research paper on the autobiography.

The life of Harminder Singh Bedi was a source of inspiration for all, Saifi said.

Sandhu said the autobiography talked about the emotional truth of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, adding that the journey of Harminder Singh Bedi’s life had been very wonderful.

