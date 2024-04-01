Chancellor’s autobiography to be part of syllabus: CUHP VC

Dharamsala, March 31
The autobiography of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) Chancellor Harmohinder Singh Bedi would be included in the syllabus of the Punjabi Department of the university. This was stated by CUHP VC Sat Prakash Bansal while at the one-day national seminar on Harmohinder Singh Bedi’s autobiography Lekh Aave Bhag organised by the Punjabi and Dogri departments of CUHP.
The programme was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor while Bedi was the chief guest. The Chancellor’s wife, Dr Gurnam Kaur Bedi, was the special guest.
Guru Nanak Study Centre, Punjab University (Chandigarh) president Gurpal Singh Sandhu; Assistant Professor (Hindi), Punjabi University (Patiala), Neetu Kaushal and Punjabi poet Davinder Saifi were the key speakers at the event.
CUHP Registrar Suman Sharma and Dean (Academics) Pradeep Kumar also participated in the programme.The programme was kicked off with a Jyoti Prajwalan and Mangalacharan.
Naresh Kumar welcomed all the guests and students and Saifi read his research paper on the autobiography.
The life of Harminder Singh Bedi was a source of inspiration for all, Saifi said.
Sandhu said the autobiography talked about the emotional truth of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, adding that the journey of Harminder Singh Bedi’s life had been very wonderful.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...
Storm wreaks havoc in northern West Bengal; 5 killed, more than 100 injured
Several hutments and houses damaged, trees uprooted