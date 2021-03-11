Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked after massive landslide near Pandoh

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 24

Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked for traffic movement between Mandi and Kullu due to massive landslide near Pandoh in Mandi district.

As a result, a large number of vehicles either coming to Mandi from Kullu side or going to Kullu from Mandi side are stranded on both sides.

It has been raining since Monday evening, which caused the landslide. No loss of life and property was reported.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that the National Highway Authority of India has engaged its workforce and machinery to restore the highway for traffic movement.

"It is expected that within one hour, the NHAI will clear the debris from the road to restore the highway for general traffic. The police persons are deployed in the area to regulate the traffic" said the SP.

Traffic movement was also halted on Tuesday morning on the Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul-Spiti district following fresh snow at Baralacha Pass and its vicinity.

The district witnessed heavy rain and fresh snow in the higher reaches on Monday, forcing the administration to stop traffic movement on a few routes that pass through the high-mountain passes.