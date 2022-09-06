Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide near Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta Mandi

Mandi, September 6

Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked for traffic between Mandi and Kullu near 6 Mile in Mandi district on Tuesday due to a massive landslide in the area.

Due to blockade of the road, there is a long queue of vehicles on both sides of at the landslide spot.

The National Highway Authority of India has engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris and boulders from the road to restore this highway to traffic at the earliest.

The police have diverted movement of light vehicles on alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Mandi-Kataula-Kullu road.

According to police, the construction work of Kiratpur-Manali fourlane was going on in the area. Due to deep cutting in the hillside, this area was having frequent landslide incidents.

It is expected that the NHAI will restore this highway to traffic soon.