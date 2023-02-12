Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to massive landslide near Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 12

The Chandigarh-Manali Highway was blocked for traffic between Mandi and Kullu near ‘5 Mile’ in Mandi district today due to a massive landslide in the area.

Due to blockade of the road, there is a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the landslide spot.

The National Highway Authority of India has engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris and boulders from the road to restore this highway to traffic at the earliest.

The police have diverted movement of light vehicles on alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Mandi-Kataula-Kullu road.

Mandi ASP Sagar Chand said that it is expected that the highway will be restored to traffic soon.

