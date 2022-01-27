Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic movement near Pandoh in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked for traffic movement near Pandoh in Mandi district on Thursday evening due to a massive landslide in the area at 7 mile.

As a result, a large number of vehicles either coming to Mandi from Kullu or going to Kullu from Mandi have been stuck in the area.

Due to the ongoing construction work of Chandigarh-Manali four-lane project in the area, the entire stretch from Bindravani ahead up to Pandoh has become prone to landslide.

The National Highway Authority of India has engaged its workforce and machinery to restore the highway for traffic movement.

However, due to darkness in the area, the authority concerned is facing difficulty to restore the highway.

SP, Mandi, Shalini Agnihotri said the landslide occurred in the evening but no one was injured in this incident.

“The movement of light vehicles has been diverted on alternate route between Kullu and Mandi via Kataula,” she added.