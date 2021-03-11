Chandigarh-Manali highway opened for traffic

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 24

The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been restored for traffic movement between Mandi and Kullu near Pandoh in Mandi district. This highway was blocked following a massive landslide near Pandoh.

The NHAI engaged workforce and machinery and restored the highway. Around 10 am, another landslide took place forcing disruption of traffic on the highway for hours. However, the highway was restored for traffic in the afternoon.

Due to the road blockade, a large number of vehicles either coming to Mandi from the Kullu side or going to Kullu from the Mandi side were stranded on both sides for hours. Rain since last evening caused the landslide. No loss of life and property was reported.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “The highway has been restored for traffic. Due to blockade of road, the traffic was diverted via Kataula between Mandi and Kullu for the movement of light vehicles until the restoration of Chandigarh-Manali highway.”