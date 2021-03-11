Chandigarh-Manali national highway restored to traffic

Mandi, May 24
The Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to traffic movement between Mandi and Kullu near Pandoh in Mandi district today. The highway was blocked following a massive landslide near Pandoh.
The NHAI engaged its workforce and machinery and restored the highway. Around 10 am, another landslide took place disrupting traffic for hours. However, the highway was restored to traffic in the afternoon.
Alarge number of vehicles coming to Mandi from the Kullu side or going to Kullu from the Mandi side were stranded for hours. Rain since last evening caused the landslide. However, no loss of life and property was reported.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “The highway has been restored to traffic. Due to road blockade, light vehicular traffic was diverted via Kataula between Mandi and Kullu until the highway was restored”.
