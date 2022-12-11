Chandigarh-Manali National Highway restored to traffic in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 10

Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to traffic in the district at 4 Mile, which is a few kilometres away from the Mandi bus stand, after 18 hours.

The highway was blocked last night after a massive landslide in the area. It had led to a long traffic jam till 3:30 pm today, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restored the highway.

According to the police, the highway was blocked around 10 pm last night,

but the NHAI could not start the restoration work due to darkness. The NHAI began removing debris from the road this morning. People travelling on this route had to spend the night in their vehicles.

The police had diverted some of the traffic to the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula. However, it is fit for the movement of light vehicles only.