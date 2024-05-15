 Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

BJP LS candidate Kangana Ranaut files her nomination in Mandi. ani



Aditi Tandon & Dipender Manta

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Mandi, May 14

From a chance modelling break in Chandigarh to creating a niche in the Mumbai film industry to now making a foray into national politics, Kangana Ranaut’s rise has been phenomenal.

‘Queen’ files papers; net worth Rs 91.65 cr

With assets worth Rs 91.65 crore, including two Mercedes and a BMW in her fleet of swanky vehicles, BJP’s Mandi LS candidate in poll affidavit mentions Class XII as her educational qualification.

Gutsy woman, Recalls mentor

I remember Kangana as a gutsy woman who had left Supermodel Gladrags contest in Mumbai midway alleging bias. — Sunil Bansal, Chandigarh-based grooming guru

It was by sheer stroke of luck that a young Kangana, then a college student in Chandigarh, met UT-based grooming master Sunil Bansal in December 2003. “It was December 6, 2003. I was sitting outside on a bench in Sector 17, below my office compound. I spotted Kangana in denims. I stopped her and asked her to participate in my pageant. First she said she was not a girl who wanted to model but the next day she came and filled the form. The rest is history,” Bansal told The Tribune as Kangana filed her nominations as the BJP’s Lok Sabha nominee from Mandi.

Bansal had in those years started a beauty pageant, “Face of the Year”, to provide a platform to girls who wanted to model but were either short in height or were averse to a show of skin.

Ranaut was the runner-up of this pageant in 2003 and made headlines that year for a smart reply to a question she was asked by the jury, which included actor Raja Bundela. “They asked Kangana how she would distinguish between a diamond and a woman. Her reply was — naari naari hoti hai, heera heera hota hai (woman is a woman and diamond is a diamond),” he recalls.

Although Kangana, who earlier studied at DAV Public School, Sector 15, did not win her first pageant, she landed her first modelling assignment as the brand ambassador for Ayur Herbal.

“Ayur Herbal was my pageant title sponsor in 2003 and we decided to sign Kangana for the promotion of its new cream. She did magazine and then TV commercials,” remembers Bansal who made Kangana’s first portfolio and was responsible for her first modelling and later advertising break.

He remembers Kangana as a “gutsy woman who had left the Supermodel Gladrags contest in Mumbai midway alleging bias.” Kangana returned midway from the Gladrags contest in 2004 and decided to shift to Bombay. By 2005, she had met Anurag Basu and landed her first Bollywood break in the super hit flick “Gangster” (2006).

In Mandi today, the 37-year-old Bollywood Queen filed her papers against royal scion and Congress nominee Vikramaditya Singh in the presence of BJP top brass.

Clad in a pistachio green tissue saree, the actress was flanked by her mother, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal as she arrived to file her papers. Not to mention the colourful Kulluvi cap that rested on her curly mane — something that has become her trademark look ever since she jumped into the dust and heat of the poll arena.

“Notwithstanding the name I earned for myself in tinsel world, I have always maintained connect with my home state and Mandi, and I shall continue to do so,” she assured, sensing questions being raised on her acting priorities. The outspoken actress whose past utterances have come back to haunt her in the election battlefield today steered clear of any controversial remarks.

Lauding the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all sections of society, Kangana cited provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Himachal Assembly in 2029. Aware of the presence of a sizeable number of serving Army personnel and ex-servicemen in her constituency, she broached the issue of “one rank, one pension”.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejri aide ‘assaulted’ Maliwal, says will face strict action

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: SC

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Manish Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala