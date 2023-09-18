Chandigarh-Shimla Highway to remain closed for 2 nights as repair work underway at Chakki Mor

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 18

The District Magistrate on Monday ordered closure of the highway from 11 pm to 3 am tonightas well as on September 19 to facilitate repair and restoration of theParwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway (NH)-5 at Chakki Mor.

The officials ofthe National Highways Authority of Indiahave sought permission for closing the road for four hours for two days to complete the repair work as huge mounds of debris and boulders were continually sliding down from the hill at Chakki Mor.Though therestoration work was underway since the last fortnight, little progress is made during the day in view of the heavy vehicular inflow.

The motorists have been advised by the district police touse arterial roads including Parwanoo-Jangeshu,Kumarhatti-Bhojnagar-Kamli, Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb while bypassing the NH5.

