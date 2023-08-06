Chandigarh-Shimla NH work hit by falling debris

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 5

With a brief let-up in rain, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is hopeful of restoring anytime soon the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5, lying closed for nearly a week.

A 240-metre stretch of the highway has been washed away following rain near Chakki Mod. The mounds of debris flowing down the hill incessantly have been hindering the restoration work. An official said the road had started sinking at adjoining spots too, which could worsen the situation. The road overlooks Kaushalya river and the debris has been flowing into the valley side.

“A temporary 25-metre diversion is being constructed by clearing debris at Chakki Mod. It will be four to five metres wide. The work to restore the road on permanently will begin after that,” said Balwinder Singh, project in-charge of GR Infraprojects, engaged for road repair and maintenance. Once the debris stopped flowing down, it would be safe to open the road for traffic as otherwise the commuters would be at risk, especially at night, said Balwinder.

Anand Dhaiya, NHAI Project Director, said, “Though a temporary road has been built, incessantly falling debris has been delaying its opening.” Commuters, meanwhile, have been forced to use narrow alternative roads or longer highways, with the journey time from Chandigarh to Shimla having been almost doubled.

A high-level committee comprising experts specialising in slope stabilisation from IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Mandi and the NHAI are expected to visit the damaged site within a few days. They would suggest strategies to restore the road, which was critically damaged at five points from Parwanoo to Dharampur, said an official.

Abdul Basit, NHAI Regional Officer, too visited the affected site and examined the restoration work. He directed the staff to ensure opening of the highway on a war-footing. About 70 workers, besides a slew of earth-movers, loaders, dumpers and other machinery, have been pressed into service.

Manali link restored

The traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored between Mandi and Pandoh around 9 am on Saturday. The highway was blocked at 6 Miles on Friday evening following a massive landslide.

Experts to visit site

