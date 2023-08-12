Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Solan, August 12
Vehicular traffic on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the Chandigarh-Shimla road was closed after a landslide at Chakki Mor.
Heavy rain which lashed the area since Friday night led to a fresh landslide at Chakki Mor. This led to the closure of the temporary road carved out for light vehicles a few days ago.
Motorists have been advised to use arterial roads from Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti, Siswan-Baddi-Nalagarh-Kunihar-Shimla to avoid inconvenience.
Later, vehicular movement was restored for light vehicles after the debris was cleared.
