Chandigarh University claims QS rankings

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 31

An official of the Chandigarh University (CU) here today claimed that the university had been scaling new heights not just in India but at the global level as was evident by the recently released QS World University Rankings by Subjects for 2024. Chandigarh University Advisor to Chancellor RS Baba, while addressing a press conference here this afternoon, said: “CU has been ranked amongst India’s top 20 universities in 8 disciplines in QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2024. With eight of its courses now ranked among Indian institutions and universities, compared to five last year, CU has solidified its position as a premier higher education institution in the country and across the world. In India, CU secured the top spot for Hotel and Leisure Management, 10th for Computer Science & Information Systems, 11th for Engineering & Technology, 14th for Mechanical Engineering and 18th for Business & Management Studies among private universities.”

Baba said Chandigarh University showcased a massive jump in the QS Asia Universities Rankings-2024 to rank 149 from rank 185. Baba said, “The university provides a curriculum that integrates various disciplines, tailored to meet the demands of both industry and academia.”

#Palampur