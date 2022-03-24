Chandigarh University launches CUCET-2022

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 23

Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, today launched the CUCET-2022, the national level entrance-cum-scholarship test of the university, with scholarships worth Rs 45 crore on offer.

Bawa said Chandigarh University, Gharuan, is providing the much-needed impetus to students from Himachal and playing a decisive role in making them self-reliant, with focus on entrepreneurship.

He also inaugurated the online portal https://cucet.cuchd.in/. —