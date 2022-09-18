Chandigarh University row: Shimla police detain youth allegedly named by girl student

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

The Shimla police have detained the youth who allegedly shared objectionable videos of girl students of a private university in Mohali on social media.

The Punjab police had shared the mobile number of the accused which was tracked by their Shimla counterparts. The accused was caught from near his house in Rohru.

The accused has been detained for now and brought to Shimla. He would be handed over to a Punjab police team which would reach Shimla soon, police sources said, adding that two teams were dispatched to nab the 23-year-old accused. The location of the accused was tracked through his mobile number.

He belongs to a well-to-do family. The accused had left studies after school and was working at his native place. The Chandigarh University girl arrested by police was friends with him.

Chandigarh University case.



Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to request of Punjab Police with sensitivity & professionalism.



We nabbed the accused.



Congrats to Dr Monika, SP Shimla & her team for great professional work. @CMOFFICEHP @jairamthakurbjp @PunjabPoliceInd — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) September 18, 2022

"The Himachal police reacted to the request of Punjab police with sensitivity and professionalism and nabbed the accused in Chandigarh University case," DGP Sanjay Kundu wrote on the twitter.

The girl student involved in sharing videos of Chandigarh University in Mohali had reportedly said she had made videos of some girls and sent them to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media. The girl was arrested by the police.

Students of the private university held a protest on the campus after videos of several girl students were allegedly leaked.