Chandigarh University video ‘leak’: Not involved, yet kept in custody says Rankaj Verma

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

Rankaj Verma, one of the two persons arrested by the Mohali police from Shimla in connection with the Chandigarh University case, today said, “I had no involvement in the incident, yet the police picked me up and kept me in custody for 20 days.”

Addressing mediapersons here today, he said one of my photographs from my Facebook account was misused and made viral and as soon as my friends told me this, I went to the Dhalli police station to file a complaint but I was handed over to the Mohali police.

“I was sent to police custody even after the accused said that she did not know me and I was forced to share a cell with other accused in another state,’’ he said while sharing his nightmare. Rankaj is out on bail. He added, “I, my family and my business have suffered for no reason.”

Demanding action against police officials for not filing his complaint and handing him over without ascertaining the truth, Rankaj made an appeal to the state government to make efforts to expedite the case so that he could get the clean chit at the earliest.