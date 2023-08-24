Chandrayaan-3 safe landing celebrated

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 23

People celebrated the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon here today. They gathered at various places in the local market to watch the live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 though it was drizzling.

Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal congratulated ISRO scientists for their efforts in making the lunar mission successful. He said, “It was a historical day for the country the script of which was written by ISRO.”

