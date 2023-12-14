Channelising storm water on Solan civic body agenda

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 13

In a bid to prevent flooding and disaster-like situation in the city, the Solan municipal corporation will undertake channelisation of storm water.

Having learnt a lesson after facing colossal damage to the infrastructure in the monsoon rains, the civic body has woken up to initiate preventive measures.

Notably, the recent rains not only caused sizable damage to the houses and buildings of residents owing to flooding of storm water, but it was seen that little expansion of the civic infrastructure to mitigate such problems has taken place in the last several years.

Elaborating upon the project, Solan MC Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal said: "During the rainy season, the roads of the city are flooded with water, which also enters the shops and houses of the people thus inflicting huge damage."

"Presently we have v-shape small drains, which get clogged due to the vehicular movement and silt settlement during the monsoons. The storm water therefore aggravates the hardships of the local residents," explained Iqbal.

In a bid to overcome this problem, U-shaped storm water drains are being proposed to mitigate the threat of flooding of city during heavy rains. Additionally, this will also provide a footpath to the residents for safe commuting in the city.

The storm water drains along the road shall be made in accordance to the discharge report of the Meteorological Department. Rivulet training works such as cross-drainages and channlisation of nullah will also be undertaken.

Five sites of 8.85 km comprising Old DC office to Shamti, Saproon-Chambaghat, Saproon-Deonghat, Kotla Nallah-DC residence and Deoghat (ward No. 1) would be covered in the project.

