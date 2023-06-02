Chanshal Pass receives snowfall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

The Chanshal area near Rohru in Shimla district has received snowfall in the latest spell of precipitation, leaving the local people surprised. Many claim that it’s probably the first time the place has received snowfall this late in summer.

“I don’t remember having seen snowfall at Chanshal in late May. We can see 3-4 inches fresh snow in Chanshal area. This is something unprecedented,” said Sanjeev Thakur, an orchardist from Rohru.

Meanwhile, the weather department said having snow at Chanshal at this time of the year was surprising and rare. At Chanshal Pass, the department has recorded 45 cm snowfall. “Due to the heavy and continuous rains over the last few days, the temperatures have gone down significantly. The snowfall is the result of such low temperatures,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Over the last few days, both maximum and minimum temperatures are way below normal. Today, the average maximum temperatures were over 9 degree Celsius less than normal. Both maximum and minimum temperatures over the next week are likely stay below normal.

Meanwhile, several places have received moderate to heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. The places which received heaviest rainfall are Dharampur (87mm), Kasauli (80 mm), Kahu (75mm), Jatton Barrage (73mm), Sangrah 58 (mm), Naina Devi (54mm) and Solan (52mm). Due to the heavy precipitation, 34 roads have been closed and 18 transformers disrupted.