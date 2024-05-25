Chaos on roads after PM’s rally

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Nahan, May 24

Residents faced inconvenience as road diversions were put in place in the town during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vijay Sankalp Rally at Chowgan ground today.

Office-goers and schoolchildren had to walk over a km in the sweltering heat as all vehicles, including school buses, were stopped near the ITI on the Nahan-Kumarhatti highway. No vehicle was permitted beyond this point after 8 am.

Though the police had informed the residents about the affected routes a day ago, they had to face inconvenience as no alternative route was available.

Even party functionaries coming from Shimla, Solan, Renukaji and Pacchad Assembly segments of Sirmaur were stopped at a certain point and they had to walk till the rally venue located in the heart of the town.

Chaos prevailed throughout the day as the police and security personnel restricted public movement as part of the security arrangements.

After the rally ended, a huge traffic jam was seen on the Nahan-Sarahan National Highway due to the influx of vehicles, which had been stopped there. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace, long queues of vehicles stretched for several km as BJP functionaries had come from nearby Solan district and other areas of Sirmaur district.

The BJP had, however, made constituency-wise systematic arrangements for lunch for its workers at several places along the highway. Enthusiastic workers were seen dancing to the tunes of Pahari songs near Sarahan after the rally ended.

Before the PM’s arrival, the BJP leaders comprising sitting and former MLAs were seen scrolling their cell phones while seated on the stage.

Carrying big cutouts of the Prime Minister in the traditional Himachali cap and a stole as well as the party’s poll symbol, the workers kept waving flags in the rally venue, which was painted in saffron hues.

