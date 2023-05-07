Charas, opium seized in Mandi, shopkeeper held

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

The police arrested one person for possessing 54.760 kg poppy straw, 140 gm charas, and 7.4 gm opium in the Hatli area of Baldwara tehsil in Mandi district yesterday.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the accused, Om Prakash (52), a native of Hawani village in Baldwara tehsil, was involved in drug trafficking in the district.

“The accused was running a ration shop on the second floor of his house on the Sarkaghat-Ghumarwin road in Mandi. Following a tip-off, the police raided his house and recovered the contraband from his possession. The police also found Rs 2,08,600 cash during the raid,” the SP said. He added that the accused had been arrested under the NDPS Act and investigation was underway.