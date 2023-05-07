Charas, opium seized in Mandi, shopkeeper held

Mandi, May 6
The police arrested one person for possessing 54.760 kg poppy straw, 140 gm charas, and 7.4 gm opium in the Hatli area of Baldwara tehsil in Mandi district yesterday.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the accused, Om Prakash (52), a native of Hawani village in Baldwara tehsil, was involved in drug trafficking in the district.
“The accused was running a ration shop on the second floor of his house on the Sarkaghat-Ghumarwin road in Mandi. Following a tip-off, the police raided his house and recovered the contraband from his possession. The police also found Rs 2,08,600 cash during the raid,” the SP said. He added that the accused had been arrested under the NDPS Act and investigation was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings
BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis
Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national
Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...