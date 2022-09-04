Charitable eye hospital's stone to be laid today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will lay the foundation stone of Amba Prasad Rotary Charitable Eye Hospital near Government Senior Secondary School in Sundernagar on September 4.

He will also flag off the Advanced Life Support Ambulance donated by the Sundernagar polytechnic alumnus.

CM’s Mandi visit The Chief Minister to flag off the Advanced Life Support Ambulance at Sundernagar

He will preside over the Sanskriti Utkarsh Mahotsav at Jawahar Park

To inaugurate various schemes of different departments in Nachan

To preside over the state-level function organised of the HP Home Guard Welfare Association

A spokesperson said later the CM would preside over the Sanskriti Utkarsh Mahotsav organised by Sanskrit Bharti at Jawahar Park.

“The CM would preside over the function organised to commemorate the 75 years of the establishment of the Progressive Himachal in Kot, Gram Panchayat of the Nachan assembly constituency. On this occasion, he will also inaugurate various schemes of different departments in the

Nachan Assembly constituency” he added.

The spokesperson said the CM would preside over the state-level function organised by the Himachal Pradesh Home Guard Welfare Association at Jawahar Park in Sundernagar.