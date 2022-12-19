Himachal Diary: Sukhvinder Sukhu believes in charting his own destiny

Unlike most politicians, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu believes in charting his own destiny rather than seeking the advice of pundits and astrologers. One can see that he does not wear any stone rings on his fingers, normal for most netas but the fact that he did not consult any astrologer before taking oath took many by surprise. He took oath as per the arrival of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Ghandi, Priyanka Gandi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel with no ‘mahurt’ for taking oath. However, some well-wishers thought it better to make him assume office in the secretariat at an auspicious time. One could hear him telling MLAs that “I have been asked to sit on the CM’s chair before rahu kaal”.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other party leaders with Rahul Gandhi at Dausa in Rajasthan. File photo

A very positive signal

Notwithstanding the tussle in the run-up to the finalisation of the name of the Chief Minister, the manner in which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh walked together in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, holding hands, sent a very positive signal. With the BJP gunning for the Congress and calling the party faction ridden, the united face put up by Sukhu, Pratibha, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the legislators during the Bharat Jodo Yatra has gone down well with the party cadres.

Political experts

The electorate of Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment are sort of experts in gauging the direction which way the political wind is blowing. More often than not, they vote for the candidate of the party that ends up winning the elections. Having an MLA of the winning party, even if not a minister, has its own advantages. Having got it right this time as well, they are hoping their MLA will get a ministerial berth too!

Confused babus

Many officials, who were expecting transfers after change in government, are a confused lot. With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu not going for massive transfers as was the tradition in Himachal, the officers who were lobbying for plum posts have been left confused as to which door to knock.

Party organisation priority

Focus of the newly elected Congress government seems to be participating in party programmes rather than addressing the burning problem such as the closure of two cement plants. Top level interference alone can bring out an early solution as plant officials were as helpless as the bureaucrats as the decision rested with Adani. Leaving the task to Deputy Commissioners merely meant shrugging responsibility. So the Chief Minister will have to take the situation in his hands.

#Sukhvinder Sukhu