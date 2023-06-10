Chauntra govt school inspected

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 9

Jogindernagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Krishan Kumar Sharma today inspected Government Senior Secondary School, Chauntra, in the district.

He collected information about the basic infrastructure available in the school and interacted with students. He encouraged the students to recognize their strengths, explore their passion and follow it with dedication to achieve success.

He also acknowledged the role of teachers’ guidance in choosing the right opportunities and facing the challenges in life. He emphasized on respecting parents and teachers and imbibing values and ideals in life.

School principal Kalyan Chand and other teachers were also present on the occasion.