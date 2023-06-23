Chd-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 22

The Chandigarh-Manali highway will remain closed for traffic between Mandi and Pandoh from 12.30 am to 3.30 am from today in view of the construction work on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road. During day time, the tourist influx remains high on this route, hindering the construction work.

“Earlier traffic was stopped on this road stretch for one hour thrice a day for the construction work. But now the tourist influx has increased manifold towards Kullu-Manali and we have decided to change the timing to avoid hurting the tourism industry,” said Additional SP Sagar Chander.

“Now we have decided to stop traffic movement on this route from 12.30 am to 3.30 am every day, as requested by the construction company,” he added.