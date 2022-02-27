Cheating accused held

Shimla, February 26
The Shimla police today arrested Balamurgan Pashupathy in Chennai in a cheating case. The accused along with his partners had listed several fake companies on IndiaMART as suppliers of DI pipes to cheat contractors.
He had cheated a firm based at Panthaghati here to the tune of Rs 36 lakh, following which a case of cheating was registered against him. —
