Cheating accused held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

The Shimla police today arrested Balamurgan Pashupathy in Chennai in a cheating case. The accused along with his partners had listed several fake companies on IndiaMART as suppliers of DI pipes to cheat contractors.

He had cheated a firm based at Panthaghati here to the tune of Rs 36 lakh, following which a case of cheating was registered against him. —