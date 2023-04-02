Check illegal constructions at Bir-Billing: HP High Court

Shimla, April, 1
The HP High Court today took serious note of illegal constructions at the world famous paragliding site Bir-Billing and directed the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) and the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) to ensure that no illegal structure comes up within their jurisdiction, more particularly at Bir-Billing.
The Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh took cognisance of The Tribune’s March 21 news report “Paragliding pilots miffed at illegal constructions at Bir”. The court directed government officials to demolish the offending pillars of a parking lot and file a compliance report by April 3.
Earlier also, The Tribune had highlighted the issue of the construction of a multi-storey parking lot by the Tourism Department. Later, the High Court took cognisance of the news item and stayed the construction work. The court restricted the construction of a parking lot only up to the ground floor and directed the Tourism Department to dismantle the concrete pillars at the first floor. However, the department did not dismantle the pillars at the first floor of the parking lot till date.
It was further reported in the news item that Bir-Billing, which figures among the top 10 paragliding sites in the world, is turning into a slum because of illegal constructions. The court passed the order on a PIL in connection with the death of a paraglider in 2021. — TNS
Seeks compliance report by April 3
- The court has directed officials to raze the offending pillars of a parking lot and file a compliance report by April 3
- Bir-Billing figures among the top 10 paragliding sites in the world
