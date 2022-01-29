Check killing of fish in Sutlej: Manch

Mandi, January 28
The Devbhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch is urging the Fisheries Department to make efforts to check the illegal killing of fish in the Sutlej and other rivers and streams in the state.
Narender Saini, chairperson of the manch, said a person was killed a few days ago, while another received grave injuries while using a dynamite to kill fish in the Sutlej in the Sunni area of Shimla district. —
