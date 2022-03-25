Check misuse of flag rods

The use of flag rods on vehicles is restricted as per the rules, but one can see several vehicles, not just private cars but taxis too, which have installed these. Since only restricted categories are entitled to use a flag rod, there must be a check on its use and misuse. Moreover, taxis should not be allowed to fix flag rods. — Sonia Mehrotra, Shimla
Provide ample parking space in Shimla
There is hardly any space to park vehicles in Shimla, which forces people to park on the roadside. Many a times, even if the parked vehicle is not interrupting the flow of traffic, the police issue a challan. This is not fair, especially when the parking space is in such short supply in the city. — Pawan, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
