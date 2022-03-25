Check misuse of flag rods

The use of flag rods on vehicles is restricted as per the rules, but one can see several vehicles, not just private cars but taxis too, which have installed these. Since only restricted categories are entitled to use a flag rod, there must be a check on its use and misuse. Moreover, taxis should not be allowed to fix flag rods. — Sonia Mehrotra, Shimla

Provide ample parking space in Shimla

There is hardly any space to park vehicles in Shimla, which forces people to park on the roadside. Many a times, even if the parked vehicle is not interrupting the flow of traffic, the police issue a challan. This is not fair, especially when the parking space is in such short supply in the city. — Pawan, Shimla

What our readers say

