Check spread of lantana plant

Lantana plant has started multiplying in the area along the Gaura-Chail road in Solan district. The Forest Department should check the spread of lantana otherwise it will cover huge tracts of land affecting the local vegetation. Sangeeta Thakur, Rajgarh

Link road awaits inauguration for past one year

Although bus trial was conducted on the road connecting Aani with four neighbouring panchayats, it is awaiting inauguration over the past one year. As a result hapless villages are still without bus service. The state public works department should inaugurate the road at the earliest. Sanjeev, Aani

Recarpeting, not patchwork, needed

The PWD has started the patchwork on the old Kasauli road but the people are not happy with the work. The road is in a pathetic condition and requires recarpeting. A mere patchwork will be not enough to make the road fir for a hassle-free journey. Rajeev, Kasauli

What our readers say

