Shimla: Check water leakage or face action, officials told

Shimla, April 18

Taking cognizance of the wastage of drinking water due to leaking pipes, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has warned irresponsible officials of strict action if they failed to make amends.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan today visited the Kanlog area under the Shimla Municipal Corporation for an inspection, where around 3 to 4 MLD water was being wasted.

The Mayor had also visited the Navbahar area and saw water leaking from a pipe. He had instructed the officials concerned to carry out the repair to stop water leakage.

The Mayor said it was very unfortunate that the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) that oversees the day-to-day water supply operations was not able to stem the water leakage.

He said it was very irresponsible of them of not taking action against the wastage and leakage of water.

“Residents have been complaining about the water leakage after which I decided to visit the spot to take stock of the situation,” the Mayor added.

The Mayor said there would be no shortage of water in the town if necessary steps were taken to check the wastage.

Shimla is no stranger to shortage of drinking water, as every year the town witnesses water crisis during summers and monsoon. Recently, SJPNL came up with a scheme of providing drinking water supply for six days a week due to short supply after drying of the Koti Brandi water scheme.

