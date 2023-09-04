Chemist held

Dharamsala, September 3
The Kangra police on Friday raided and seized psychotropic drugs from a medical store at the Gaggal Chowk on the Gaggal-Dharamsala road and arrested the shopkeeper.
Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said 925 prohibited drugs weighing 128.76 gm and 10 injections of tramadol were seized.
The Drug Inspector, who accompanied the police team, seized 1,619 tablets and capsules under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
