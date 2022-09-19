Cherry trees being infected by phytoplasma in upper Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

The University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today confirmed that cherry trees in the Baghi region in the upper Shimla were being infected by a rare disease phytoplasma, which generally attacks stone fruits.

Director, Research, of the university Sanjeev Chauhan said, “Samples collected from the affected trees were tested in laboratory. The presence of phytoplasma was confirmed through fluorescence microscopy. The spread of this pathogen is through the insect leaf hopper.”

The cherry farmers from the Baghi region had apprised the university a week back of an unknown disease due to which several cherry trees had dried up. The university had sent an expert team to inspect the trees. Dr Chauhan said the university would organise awareness camps in September and October to apprise the farmers about the management and control the spread of the disease.

The university has also issued an advisory of management practices to control the disease. “The disease spreads slowly, giving the farmers time to control and curb it. It can be controlled if the growers follow the protocols that the university have suggested,” said a scientist requesting anonymity.

This is not the first time the disease has been detected in the state. Phytoplasma was had affected peach trees in Rajgarh of Sirmaur district two decades ago. A farmer of Rajgarh, Prakash Chauhan, said, “Rajgarh was known as the peach bowl of Asia before phytoplasma came. The disease was like a slow poison. It destroyed a majority of the peach tree in the region.”

Deepak Singha, the president of the Plum Growers Association, said immediate steps should be taken to contain the disease. “An effective spray schedule should be designed, and the pesticides needed to control the disease should be made on subsidised rates,” he said.

Remedial measures

Drench the plants with jeevamrit 2-3 times at weekly intervals

Avoid the use of bud sticks from symptomatic trees

Use only healthy planting material for raising disease-free nurseries

Remove and destroy diseased twigs/branches while pruning

Restriction on movement of planting material, including bud sticks, from the affected area

#Shimla