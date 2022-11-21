Chetan Bhagat's pep talk to SJVN staff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 20

Author and speaker Chetan Bhagat had a motivational session with SJVN officials during the power giant’s programme at Kufri today. SJVN chairman said the programme called Drishti had been conceptualized to percolate “shared vision” among all the employees and to synergize their efforts to achieve this vision.

“The programme also aims to prepare the manpower for future challenges and opportunities while taking the company to newer heights of success,” he said.

He further said that Drishti Conclave was the culmination of the learning of 29 training programs organized in-house for the 1,012 employees.

“These programs provided a platform to the employees to collectively brainstorm, assess and identify new challenges and opportunities that might be faced in achieving the shared vision. This has helped in enhancing the level of competency, team spirit and group cohesiveness amongst the employees,” said Sharma.

#Shimla