Shimla, November 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appointed Yashwant Chhajta as the vice-chairman of the HP Housing and Urban Development Authority (Himuda). He is also the HPCC general secretary.

Party leaders have long been urging Sukhu to fill posts in boards and corporations. Several boards and corporations are still without chairmen and vice-chairmen.

