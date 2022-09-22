‘Chhatra Samvad’ on New Education Policy at St. Bede’s College, Shimla

St. Bede’s College, Shimla, organised ‘Chhatra Samwaad’ on the New Education Policy-2020. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was the chief guest on the occasion. The keynote speaker was Prof Sunil Kumar Gupta, Chairman, HP Higher Education Council, and former VC of HPU, Shimla. The event was held to discuss the changes that would be brought about with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the system. Highlighting the salient features of NEP, Prof Gupta said the main focus of the NEP-2020 will be on inter-disciplinary, multi-disciplinary, flexible and holistic education for all. Bhardwaj spoke about the emphasis on Hindi and other major Indian languages given in the NEP.

School Principal honoured

Rakesh Rana, the principal of Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, was honoured with the Shiksha Padma and Shiksha Gaurav Samman by the Independent School Association. The association said Rana had done extraordinary work in the field of education, with the students from his school doing well regularly. Priyanshi and Anant Guleria were awarded the Shiksha Gaurav Samman for their excellent performance in the class XII conducted by the CBSE Board of Education, and were awarded certificates for this.

Hindi lit fest ends at Sanawar

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, celebrated ‘Abhivyakti ka Amrit Mahotsav -- The Hindi Literature Festival’ with great fervour. On this occasion, a Hindi poetry recitation competition was organised, in which renowned schools from across the country, including some overseas schools, participated. While Arjun Chopra of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and Vedika Shikhawat of the MGD Girls School, Jaipur, jointly secured the first position, Shreya Singh of Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, stood second. Ananya Mehta of The British School, New Delhi, bagged the third position. Two eminent personalities from the field of Hindi literature, Premlal Gautam (former principal of Sanskrit College, Solan) and Shankar Lal Vashisht, were the judges on the occasion. Vivek Atray, former IAS and motivational speaker, was the chief guest.

