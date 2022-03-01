Chief deity arrives in Mandi for Shivratri festival

Mandi, February 28
Kamrunag deity, known as rain god and chief deity of the Mandi Shivratri festival, arrived here today to take part in the week-long celebrations. The festival will kickstart on March 2 and conclude on March 8.
With the arrival of the chief deity, the celebration has started. Six other deities also reached here.
The town was resonated with melodious drum beats. Followers of the deities, known as Devlu, danced and sang together. A large number of people gathered to seek their blessings.
All members of the Shivratri Festival Reception Committee, including District Revenue Officer Rajeev Sankhyan and Sarv Devta Samaj Committee president Shivpal Sharma, welcomed the chief deity on behalf of the district administration near Pulgharat in Mandi.
The Kamrunag deity first visited the Madho Rai deity temple to pay him obeisance where Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary welcomed him. After that, the deity reached the palace along with his followers where members of the royal family welcomed him with traditional rituals.
