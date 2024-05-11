 Chief Electoral Officer releases song to woo voters : The Tribune India

Voters’ awareness song being launched in Chamba. Mani Verma



Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 10

To motivate people to cast their vote, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg today launched a theme song on elections, which was composed by the famous Himachal Police band ‘Harmony of Pines’.

Motivating people to vote

  • Famous Himachal Police band ‘Harmony of Pines’ does the job
  • Composed in 10 Indian languages
  • Videographed across the state and country

“The song which was played on the big screen of the Dharamsala cricket stadium not only disseminated the message to the spectators present in the stadium but also to the people elsewhere to come out and vote for building a stronger democracy,” the CEO said.

Composed in 10 Indian languages, the song has been shot at various famous locations in the state. It also features other locations of the country, sending out a message to people across the state to vote in the biggest ‘festival of democracy’.

“It is a unique and earnest initiative of the HP Election department under the guidance of Election Commission of India (ECI) covered under Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme,” said Garg.

Garg said that the department was making every effort to sensitise voters through diverse activities to ensure their participation in the elections on June 1. The State Election Department had entrusted the task to compose the theme song for the last Vidhan Sabha elections to ‘Harmony of Pines’. The song ‘Vote Karo, Matdaan Karo’, was widely appreciated and crossed 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Another one by Chamba artiste

Chamba, May 10

In the series of efforts to increase voter turnout in Chamba district, the Election Department released a song on voter awareness in Chamba. The song, voiced by renowned folk singer, Rajiv Thapa, and composed by Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, Prithi Pal Singh, not only urges residents to vote in the upcoming elections but also showcases the district’s traditional attire, lifestyle and its beautiful tourist destinations.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh, Manish Garg, launched the song virtually and praised the efforts made by the Chamba district administration.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repswal said voter awareness initiatives by SVEEP teams had been going on since January 2024 and more than 250 voter awareness programmes had been conducted. — OC

