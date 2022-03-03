Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq lays stone of Banjar court

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, March 2
Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq today virtually laid the foundation stone of a judicial court complex at Banjar in Kullu district.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice said access to justice was one of the most fundamental tenets of the Constitution. He said to ensure that such access is not diminished, adequate infrastructure needed to be provided to the courts. The presence of an immaculate physical court infrastructure would guarantee that litigants are able to navigate, interact and communicate easily. This aspect elucidates the correlation between access to justice and physical infrastructure.
Administrative Judge of Kullu Division Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua congratulated the people associated with this project for their unrelenting efforts.
Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Satyen Vaidya were also present on this occasion through virtual mode.
