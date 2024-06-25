Chief Justice, other judges pay tribute to Justice Devinder Gupta

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 24

A Full Court Reference was held today in the Himachal Pradesh High Court to mourn the demise of Justice Devinder Gupta, former Judge of High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi High Court and former Chief Justice of the then state of Andhra Pradesh who breathed his last on June 17 at the age of 81 years.

Born on April, 4, 1943 at Shimla, he got enrolled as an advocate on March 23, 1967. He started his practice in the erstwhile Mahasu and Shimla district in Original and Appellate Side, and thereafter shifted to High Court of Himachal Pradesh. He practised in all branches of Law, i.e., civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation and labour till his elevation as a Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 25, 1990 and subsequently transferred to Delhi High Court on April 28, 1994. He was highly respected as a Judge and was a brilliant administrator, shaping the future of judiciary in Delhi.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of the then High Court of Andhra Pradesh on March 6, 2003. He retired as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on attaining the age of superannuation on April 4, 2005.

The Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, while expressing his deep condolence to the bereaved family, said that in the passing away of Justice Devinder Gupta a fine gentleman, a great jurist and a great personality had been lost.

Judges of High Court, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja, Justice Virender Singh, Justice Ranjan Sharma, Justice Rakesh Kainthla were present on the occasion. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The Registrar General JK Sharma conducted the proceedings. The members of the High Court Bar Association, Registrars and officers and officials of the High Court Registry were also present.

