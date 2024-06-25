 Chief Justice, other judges pay tribute to Justice Devinder Gupta : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Chief Justice, other judges pay tribute to Justice Devinder Gupta

Chief Justice, other judges pay tribute to Justice Devinder Gupta

Chief Justice, other judges pay tribute to Justice Devinder Gupta


Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 24

A Full Court Reference was held today in the Himachal Pradesh High Court to mourn the demise of Justice Devinder Gupta, former Judge of High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi High Court and former Chief Justice of the then state of Andhra Pradesh who breathed his last on June 17 at the age of 81 years.

Born on April, 4, 1943 at Shimla, he got enrolled as an advocate on March 23, 1967. He started his practice in the erstwhile Mahasu and Shimla district in Original and Appellate Side, and thereafter shifted to High Court of Himachal Pradesh. He practised in all branches of Law, i.e., civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation and labour till his elevation as a Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 25, 1990 and subsequently transferred to Delhi High Court on April 28, 1994. He was highly respected as a Judge and was a brilliant administrator, shaping the future of judiciary in Delhi.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of the then High Court of Andhra Pradesh on March 6, 2003. He retired as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on attaining the age of superannuation on April 4, 2005.

The Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, while expressing his deep condolence to the bereaved family, said that in the passing away of Justice Devinder Gupta a fine gentleman, a great jurist and a great personality had been lost.

Judges of High Court, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja, Justice Virender Singh, Justice Ranjan Sharma, Justice Rakesh Kainthla were present on the occasion. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The Registrar General JK Sharma conducted the proceedings. The members of the High Court Bar Association, Registrars and officers and officials of the High Court Registry were also present.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

6
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

9
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

10
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union