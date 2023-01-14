 Himachal High Court Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed receives full-court farewell address : The Tribune India

Himachal High Court Judges bid farewell to Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed. Tribune photo



Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 13

A full-court address was held today in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh to bid farewell to the outgoing Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, who

will demit office on January 20. The address was organised due to the winter vacation in the High Court from tomorrow.

Born on January 21, 1961, Chief Justice Sayed obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Bombay University in 1984 and practiced as an advocate for 23 years. He was elevated as a Judge in the High Court of Bombay in April, 2007. He was appointed as the 27th Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on June 23, 2022.

Chief Justice Sayed thanked his family members, especially his wife Shabnam, for standing by his side as a pillar of support. He also thanked his companion judges for extending him a helping hand, be it on the judicial side or administrative.

The Chief Justice expressed gratitude for the Bar members for all their support, love and affection. He acknowledged all the registrars, personal staff and other officers and staff of the High Court Registry for their sincerity.

The Chief Justice expressed hope that the present tension between the judiciary and the government would soon be a thing of the past.Justice Sabina said that the positive outlook and friendly attitude of the Chief Justice always inspired his companion judges.

Advocate General Anup Rattan, Himachal Pradesh Bar Council Chairman Ajay Kumar Sharma, Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association president Ankush Dass Sood and Deputy Solicitor General of India Balram Sharma also spoke on the occasion and praised the Chief Justice for his contribution to the administration of justice.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh, senior advocates and other members of the Bar were also present.

