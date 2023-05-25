Chief Minister flags off 15 electric buses

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 15 electric buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here today.

He said the HRTC already had 75 electric buses and 15 more were added to the fleet. “The state government intends to increase the number of HRTC electrical buses to 1,500,” he added.

The CM travelled to McLeodganj in an electric bus. There, he inaugurated the local bus stand of the HRTC constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore. He then returned to Dharamsala in a cable car.

At Dharamsala, Sukhu laid the foundation stone of a bus stand to be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore on the build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. He said a parking facility for 250 cars would be constructed at the Dharamsala bus stand.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Yojana, 50 per cent subsidy would be given to the youth for the purchase of electric buses, trucks and taxis, he added.